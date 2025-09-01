- Fixed a bug that prevented anyone other than the host from completing the “Complete BM Mission” task
- Fixed a bug that prevented a specific task from loading in the UI
- Fixed a bug that prevented men's last names from loading into the organization mission for the wanted Information
- Fixed a strange light glitch on the whiteboard
- Fixed some UI issues
