 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19807619 Edited 1 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented anyone other than the host from completing the “Complete BM Mission” task
  • Fixed a bug that prevented a specific task from loading in the UI
  • Fixed a bug that prevented men's last names from loading into the organization mission for the wanted Information
  • Fixed a strange light glitch on the whiteboard
  • Fixed some UI issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link