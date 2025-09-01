 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807587
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Online Training with 2 players will result in being on the same Red team with an AZ (color 1) dummy on the Blue team
  • Four fixes to lessen the chance of desyncs in online play
  • In 1v2 scenario, reduce passive Super meter gain from the solo to 2 (from 5) per frame

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
