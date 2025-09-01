 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807488
Update notes via Steam Community

I re-worked the mouse sensitivity logic, few people has an issue with this and couldn't move the mouse at all when they first launched, new logic should prevent this issue.

Mouse settings are still the same, nothing has changed, only in the backend.

To change mouse sensitivity or invert axis go to Settings->Mouse Settings.

Changed files in this update

