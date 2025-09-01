 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807486 Edited 1 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We keep chambering!!!!

  • New flamethrower weapon that uses booze as ammo

  • Dry Hole town area with new quests and encounters

  • New Trail of Blood game mode - with permadeath and prodecural levels

More to come! Thank you all for support!

