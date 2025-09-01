Major mechanics changes:
Completely redesigned enemies to be more unique and challenging, while keeping all core combat rules unchanged.
The total number of locations is now fixed, with each event guaranteed to appear at least once.
The sequence of regions is now fixed—all factions now start in the Plains.
New Content:
Added 7 new events.
Added 4 new neutral units.
Balance:
\[Undead] units (now cost double mana)
Altered difficulty challenge (Enemy units are higher level → Enemy gains 1 TP on first turn)
Increased rewards from some events.
\[Warlord] (Allied unit gain 1 strength → Allied unit gain 1 strength and armor)
\[Devourer] (Gain 2 armor → Gain 1 strength and armor)
\[Patroller], \[Nightwatch] and \[Avenger] (-1 strength, +2 armor)
\[Wolf Rider]（3/1 → 2/3）
\[Raider]（3/3 → 3/4）
\[Nightmare Rider]（3/4 → 2/6）
\[Hell Knight]（3/4 → 2/8）
\[Demoniac]（3/2 → 2/3）
\[Skypiercer] (Flying units gain 1 strength on deploy or summon → Allied units gain 1 strength on gaining Flying)
\[Dragonscale Armor] (Resistance units gain 1 armor on deploy or summon → Allied units gain 1 armor on gaining Resistance)
\[Massacre]、\[Lullaby]（All units → All enemy units）
\[Fire Shield]（Level 1 → Cantrip）
Changed files in this update