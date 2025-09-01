 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19807476 Edited 1 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major mechanics changes:

  • Completely redesigned enemies to be more unique and challenging, while keeping all core combat rules unchanged.

  • The total number of locations is now fixed, with each event guaranteed to appear at least once.

  • The sequence of regions is now fixed—all factions now start in the Plains.

New Content:

  • Added 7 new events.

  • Added 4 new neutral units.

Balance:

  • \[Undead] units (now cost double mana)

  • Altered difficulty challenge (Enemy units are higher level → Enemy gains 1 TP on first turn)

  • Increased rewards from some events.

  • \[Warlord] (Allied unit gain 1 strength → Allied unit gain 1 strength and armor)

  • \[Devourer] (Gain 2 armor → Gain 1 strength and armor)

  • \[Patroller], \[Nightwatch] and \[Avenger] (-1 strength, +2 armor)

  • \[Wolf Rider]（3/1 → 2/3）

  • \[Raider]（3/3 → 3/4）

  • \[Nightmare Rider]（3/4 → 2/6）

  • \[Hell Knight]（3/4 → 2/8）

  • \[Demoniac]（3/2 → 2/3）

  • \[Skypiercer] (Flying units gain 1 strength on deploy or summon → Allied units gain 1 strength on gaining Flying)

  • \[Dragonscale Armor] (Resistance units gain 1 armor on deploy or summon → Allied units gain 1 armor on gaining Resistance)

  • \[Massacre]、\[Lullaby]（All units → All enemy units）

  • \[Fire Shield]（Level 1 → Cantrip）

Changed files in this update

