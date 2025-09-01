- Groups Fixed
- /Shout Fixed
- /Tell Fixed
- /Who Fixed
- /r = Fixed
- Guilds Now Working
- Guild GUI updates
- Sunshot Now Working
- Updates to Southmir/WC
- Werebears speed increased
- WoD Part 1 Quest Update
New Update: 0.413, Released 8/31/2025
