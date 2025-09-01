 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807454 Edited 1 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
- Groups Fixed
- /Shout Fixed
- /Tell Fixed
- /Who Fixed
- /r = Fixed
- Guilds Now Working
- Guild GUI updates
- Sunshot Now Working
- Updates to Southmir/WC
- Werebears speed increased
- WoD Part 1 Quest Update

