Added backup saving

- Every 30 minutes, a backup save will be placed in the `backup saves` folder

- These will not be uploaded to the Steam Cloud



The Metastasize button will glow until it is clicked for the first time



Fixed the Load Menu loading files inefficiently

Fixed the potential effects tooltip not being cleared out

Fixed LORED Autobuyer progress missync when exiting Arcade Runs

Fixed UI Scale not saving



Removed Scale UI button--this will be automatically detected based on UI Scale (if it's equal to 1.0, it will be false, otherwise it will be true)



Stage 2 Spoilers below!

Below are various nerfs to prevent uncontrolled upward spiraling.



Mitochondria

- Stage 1 Output x ((1.0 + currency_amount) * 2) ** 1.1 1.01



Myelin

- Stage 1 Haste x log(6.0 + currency_amount) ** 2.0 1.5



Limit Break

- Stage Output x ( 1.1 1.01 ^ (level-1)) + (level-1)



I'm still relevant!!!

- S2 Crit Multiplier + malignancy_amount.to_log() * 0.1 0.025



I ain't no biology major

- Enraged Output x420 x42



Cell Gain

- 1.0 + ( 0.02 0.008 * (((level - 100) ** 1.5)))



Endojuicosis

- Maximum Juiced Crit Chance + cell_amount with a soft cap of 100%