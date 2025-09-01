 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807439 Edited 1 September 2025 – 04:13:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added backup saving
- Every 30 minutes, a backup save will be placed in the `backup saves` folder
- These will not be uploaded to the Steam Cloud

The Metastasize button will glow until it is clicked for the first time

Fixed the Load Menu loading files inefficiently
Fixed the potential effects tooltip not being cleared out
Fixed LORED Autobuyer progress missync when exiting Arcade Runs
Fixed UI Scale not saving

Removed Scale UI button--this will be automatically detected based on UI Scale (if it's equal to 1.0, it will be false, otherwise it will be true)

Stage 2 Spoilers below!


Below are various nerfs to prevent uncontrolled upward spiraling.

Mitochondria
- Stage 1 Output x ((1.0 + currency_amount) * 2) ** 1.1 1.01

Myelin
- Stage 1 Haste x log(6.0 + currency_amount) ** 2.0 1.5

Limit Break
- Stage Output x (1.1 1.01 ^ (level-1)) + (level-1)

I'm still relevant!!!
- S2 Crit Multiplier + malignancy_amount.to_log() * 0.1 0.025

I ain't no biology major
- Enraged Output x420 x42

Cell Gain
- 1.0 + (0.02 0.008 * (((level - 100) ** 1.5)))

Endojuicosis
- Maximum Juiced Crit Chance + cell_amount with a soft cap of 100%

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
Linux English Depot 3418152
