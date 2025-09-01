- Every 30 minutes, a backup save will be placed in the `backup saves` folder
- These will not be uploaded to the Steam Cloud
The Metastasize button will glow until it is clicked for the first time
Fixed the Load Menu loading files inefficiently
Fixed the potential effects tooltip not being cleared out
Fixed LORED Autobuyer progress missync when exiting Arcade Runs
Fixed UI Scale not saving
Removed Scale UI button--this will be automatically detected based on UI Scale (if it's equal to 1.0, it will be false, otherwise it will be true)
Stage 2 Spoilers below!
Below are various nerfs to prevent uncontrolled upward spiraling.
Mitochondria
- Stage 1 Output x ((1.0 + currency_amount) * 2) **
Myelin
- Stage 1 Haste x log(6.0 + currency_amount) **
Limit Break
- Stage Output x (
I'm still relevant!!!
- S2 Crit Multiplier + malignancy_amount.to_log() *
I ain't no biology major
- Enraged Output
Cell Gain
- 1.0 + (
Endojuicosis
- Maximum Juiced Crit Chance + cell_amount with a soft cap of 100%
