Happy labor day, everyone! I've got a new update for y'all. We got a new map, a new throwable, and some revamped systems.
Additions
New throwable: Tennis Ball. It can bounce a single time and still deal impact damage, and charges relatively fast.
New map: Backyard! Play Free-For-All in these two suburban backyards with the fence knocked down!
Introduced a new Server Variable (SVAR) system for game configuration.
Added new SVAR: Score Limit.
Changes & Fixes
Free-For-All inventory size increased to 3.
Free-For-All now gives a free standard dodgeball every two seconds.
Removed standard dodgeball from the grab bag pools in FFAtest.
Revamped the start-game UI.
Changed files in this update