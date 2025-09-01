 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19807437 Edited 1 September 2025 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy labor day, everyone! I've got a new update for y'all. We got a new map, a new throwable, and some revamped systems.

Additions

  • New throwable: Tennis Ball. It can bounce a single time and still deal impact damage, and charges relatively fast.

  • New map: Backyard! Play Free-For-All in these two suburban backyards with the fence knocked down!

  • Introduced a new Server Variable (SVAR) system for game configuration.

  • Added new SVAR: Score Limit.

Changes & Fixes

  • Free-For-All inventory size increased to 3.

  • Free-For-All now gives a free standard dodgeball every two seconds.

  • Removed standard dodgeball from the grab bag pools in FFAtest.

  • Revamped the start-game UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link