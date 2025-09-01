Hello Shopkeepers,



Another week, another patch!



Terrariums

Tiny worlds in glass jars have arrived! Each terrarium is a little slice of wonder you can place in your shop. You’ll find them tucked away in the crafting section, but… let’s just say their true purpose may sprout in the future.....



Farming Progress

Work continues! Some of the older ideas got composted, and now new magical ones are taking root. Expect farming in Ursa to be as whimsical and non-traditional as the world itself.



Bug Fixes and Adjustments

As always, bugs have been squashed, smoothed, and polished with help from the community. Your reports and feedback are helping the game grow stronger each week.



This patch may feel like a seed rather than a full bloom, but exciting systems are being planted behind the scenes. Thank you all for watering Teddy’s Haven with your support!