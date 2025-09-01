More Dangers....



Fields of Jellyfish now have a chance to drift into your region as you are exploring the waters. Jellyfish have a potent sting that will reduce your hydration by 75% over 3 minutes.





Eels now inhabit coral reefs. Be on the lookout while harvesting coral so that you don't get poisoned by one. If so, you will become 75% more exhausted over 3 minutes.

A nasty squid also pops up surprisingly that if you aren't careful can ink you. This comes increases your hunger by 75% over 3 minutes.

Sharks now lurk near shipwrecks. Keep an eye on them while you look for chests or you run the risk of being bitten. Shark bites will reduce all survival stats by 75% over 3 minutes.



First Aid...

The First Aid Station will allow you to address any negative effects received from the newly added animals.

Treat stings with coconut oils, cure poisons with coral medicine, wash ink using water, and wrap bites with cloth bandages.

First Aid Station requires 2 Driftwood, 2 Cloth, and 1 Book to build.

Since books were previously only a rare collectible item, luggage suitcases now have a 20% chance to also drop a book.



Balancing Changes...

Thirst, hunger, and exhaustion stats are now depleted 50% slower. This should make it easier to obtain more positive grades. Please report back if it seems to easy now.

Chests from shipwrecks now have a 65% chance of dropping scrap metal. This was increased from before to enable more advanced buildings to be obtained more easily.

Scrapping wooden barrels now requires an axe instead of a pickaxe. Scrapping metal barrels still requires a pickaxe.

Scrapped wooden barrels now provide 2 driftwood while scrapped metal barrels now provide 2 scrap metal.

Since I've been adding more and more buildings that require driftwood or boards, you can now split wood logs obtained from cutting down trees to make driftwood. Each wood log will provide 2 driftwood.

I also added a wood storage building that holds all types of wood. Wood, driftwood, and boards can be stored and used from the wood storage building.

Message from the dev...

I look forward to hearing everyone's feedback for these changes and let me know what else you'd like to see before I make the official 1.0 release, which will happen before the end of the year. While there is always the potential to add additional features after that, I expect that most of the updates will focus on any bugfixes that need to be addressed, accessibility/localization adjustments, or small decor additions. Thank you all for the support and kind words I've received over the past 7 months. It has been such a positive experience for me on my first game and I've learned a lot about what it means to publish a game.