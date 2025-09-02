Platform Version Build ID Steam 1.0.0.21035 19807358 PlayStation 5 1.0.0.21035 01.000.008 Xbox Series X, Series S, & PC App 1.0.0.21035 1.0.21035.0

Hotfix v1.1.0.0.21035 Changes:

Fixed an issue where certain tentacle minions of the end-game boss fight were not appearing correctly and causing the fight to take much longer than intended.



Added a fix for Containment Bots malfunctioning and standing idle during combat.



Today we're putting out another small hotfix which addresses two specific issues with enemy behavior.. If you are experiencing crashes or other issues and have any third-party mods installed (such as those found at NexusMods), please try uninstalling the mods before attempting to run the game again.You may want to completely clear your files and reinstall the game, as there’s been cases where an uninstalled mod still leaves some sneaky files behind.Please update your game and servers when you get a moment away from scientific study. If you’re on Steam and don't receive an update, verify your game files. Below you can see a list of all the various versions numbers, depending on your platform.If something you wanted fixed was not on here,We are looking into lots of issues, lots of reports, and plenty of opinions, too! We will be digging carefully and fixing things that we deem most critical, and then working our way through some other less critical issues. Criticality is determined by the number of people experiencing an issue, the impact it has on gameplay (e.g. visual bugs get much lower priority), and things that disrupt the fun in a harmful way. Thanks for reaching out to us with issues (and opinions!)See you again soon, scientists.Onward to science!