Hey everyone, just pushed a small update to (hopefully) fix an issue where some maps weren’t showing up in the search results.
What changed:
Tweaked how maps get indexed so they should appear more reliably in search.
Since it’s just me working on this, I can’t test every possible case — so if you still run into missing maps, please drop a note in the community hub and I’ll dig in.
Thanks again for all your patience and support. Your maps and feedback really keep this project going!
Mini Update: Map Search Fix Attempt
