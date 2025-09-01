 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807328
Hey everyone, just pushed a small update to (hopefully) fix an issue where some maps weren’t showing up in the search results.

What changed:

Tweaked how maps get indexed so they should appear more reliably in search.

Since it’s just me working on this, I can’t test every possible case — so if you still run into missing maps, please drop a note in the community hub and I’ll dig in.

Thanks again for all your patience and support. Your maps and feedback really keep this project going!

