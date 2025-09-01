Hey everyone, just pushed a small update to (hopefully) fix an issue where some maps weren’t showing up in the search results.



What changed:



Tweaked how maps get indexed so they should appear more reliably in search.



Since it’s just me working on this, I can’t test every possible case — so if you still run into missing maps, please drop a note in the community hub and I’ll dig in.



Thanks again for all your patience and support. Your maps and feedback really keep this project going!