 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19807244 Edited 1 September 2025 – 03:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with item use being locked to a value (for real, this time).
  • Fixed an issue with filtering against Tags on Battle commands type.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link