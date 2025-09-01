 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19807229 Edited 1 September 2025 – 03:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Fixed a critical sound error for some armored vehicles.
  • Fixed the order of some small arms research.
  • Fixed the cost of small arms (AI weapons and price on the world market).
  • Fixed the default small arms for police squads.
  • Fixed the sorting of small arms in the lists in the squad editor (alphabetically).
  • Fixed the balance of artillery (the rate of fire of artillery mounts, as well as the power of shells, were significantly reduced).
  • Refined character animations for each type of small arms (fixed the position of hands, etc.).
  • Fixed a bug due to which soldiers spawned with zero hitPoints (in the tactical campaign and custom battles).
    • [*]Some prices for armored vehicles in the tactical campaign have been corrected.

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 1860511
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link