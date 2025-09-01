Fixed a critical sound error for some armored vehicles.
Fixed the order of some small arms research.
Fixed the cost of small arms (AI weapons and price on the world market).
Fixed the default small arms for police squads.
Fixed the sorting of small arms in the lists in the squad editor (alphabetically).
Fixed the balance of artillery (the rate of fire of artillery mounts, as well as the power of shells, were significantly reduced).
Refined character animations for each type of small arms (fixed the position of hands, etc.).
Fixed a bug due to which soldiers spawned with zero hitPoints (in the tactical campaign and custom battles).
[*]Some prices for armored vehicles in the tactical campaign have been corrected.
