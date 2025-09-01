Thanks to your feedback, we addressed some of the bugs you have encountered and we also improved some accessibility issues with the default controls. Here is the list of changes:

When using Mouse and Keyboard, there are now two more options to change the decimal numbers on the commands. While hovering over the command to change, besides the scroll wheel, you can now use the Up and Down arrow keys, as well as the Middle and Right buttons for it.

A small sound effect that was causing issues during streamings on Twitch and YouTube has been substituted for one made in-house. No more muted sections on your uploads :)

The door near PRIZMA's server room cannot be closed by accident anymore, making the return more complicated than it should.

Please keep the suggestions and feedback coming and we'll do our best to address it as soon as we can. And if you're enjoying your experience with NODE, please don't forget to leave a positive Review. It helps a lot! :)

Thank you

Lapsus Games