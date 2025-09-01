 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807145 Edited 1 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed (I think?) an issue with how Steam was accessing the MacOS build. It always worked, but running it via Steam was a little dodgy. It should be good now, please let me know if it's not.

  • Fixed an issue with random solar panels appearing on mall roofs.

  • Updated NECC to actually use faction settings, so you can really sleep there once they make that offer.

  • Added support for explosion EOCs.

  • Fixed integrated AR CBM.

  • Revolvers and similar guns now drop casings when reloaded, rather than putting them into random pockets.

  • Some mutants will now dream about their new favorite foods.

  • Obsoleted old-style generators. If you had one set up, it should be replaced with a new (better) one.

  • Added an Unload button to the Advanced Inventory Manager.

  • Made it so rocks, arrows, and other chargeless ammo can be moved as a stack with the M key in AIM, like everything else.

  • Updated a ton of back-end tripoint code. This will mostly not be player-visible.

  • AR glasses should now work properly, some issues with books reappearing from inside of e-readers should go away, the crash that sometimes pops up when doing e-reader stuff should be gone, software-related missions should work again, you should be able to read your e-reader even if your inventory is full, and you should be able to read your ebooks in the dark on most devices.

  • Fixed some of the back-end stuff for downloading map caches from smartphones.

  • Big craters should no longer throw errors.

  • Fixed a bug where NPCs were always passively aiming their guns when not moving, even at things they couldn't actually see. This was leading to hostile NPCs sometimes first-turning you with a fully aimed shot the second you stepped into their line of sight.

  • literate_goblin updated some docs for linux users, which should help anyone getting stuck on the SDL2 issues.

  • HICON contributed a bunch of new tiles, and I also fixed one or two things in the existing ones, including actually fixing the shelled mutant this time.

