Fixed (I think?) an issue with how Steam was accessing the MacOS build. It always worked, but running it via Steam was a little dodgy. It should be good now, please let me know if it's not.

Fixed an issue with random solar panels appearing on mall roofs.

Updated NECC to actually use faction settings, so you can really sleep there once they make that offer.

Added support for explosion EOCs.

Fixed integrated AR CBM.

Revolvers and similar guns now drop casings when reloaded, rather than putting them into random pockets.

Some mutants will now dream about their new favorite foods.

Obsoleted old-style generators. If you had one set up, it should be replaced with a new (better) one.

Added an Unload button to the Advanced Inventory Manager.

Made it so rocks, arrows, and other chargeless ammo can be moved as a stack with the M key in AIM, like everything else.

Updated a ton of back-end tripoint code. This will mostly not be player-visible.

AR glasses should now work properly, some issues with books reappearing from inside of e-readers should go away, the crash that sometimes pops up when doing e-reader stuff should be gone, software-related missions should work again, you should be able to read your e-reader even if your inventory is full, and you should be able to read your ebooks in the dark on most devices.

Fixed some of the back-end stuff for downloading map caches from smartphones.

Big craters should no longer throw errors.

Fixed a bug where NPCs were always passively aiming their guns when not moving, even at things they couldn't actually see. This was leading to hostile NPCs sometimes first-turning you with a fully aimed shot the second you stepped into their line of sight.

literate_goblin updated some docs for linux users, which should help anyone getting stuck on the SDL2 issues.