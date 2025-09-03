Kemomimi×Cafe×ASMR

“Kemono Teatime” is now officially available!

To celebrate the release, the full game is now 15% OFF for a limited-time launch sale. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your copy!

Additionally, to commemorate the launch, we are releasing a special illustration by NOCO, who designed the characters for the game.

illustration by NOCO

The game also features an original soundtrack, including music by Snail’s House and the ending theme by Kotori Koiwai, as well as an artbook that lets you fully enjoy the world of the game. A bundle including these items is also available—don’t miss it!

――――――――――

For reporting bugs or issues, please use the following thread.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2698470/discussions/0/599638172337452029/