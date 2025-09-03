 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19807135 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kemomimi×Cafe×ASMR

“Kemono Teatime” is now officially available!

To celebrate the release, the full game is now 15% OFF for a limited-time launch sale. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your copy!

Additionally, to commemorate the launch, we are releasing a special illustration by NOCO, who designed the characters for the game.

illustration by NOCO

The game also features an original soundtrack, including music by Snail’s House and the ending theme by Kotori Koiwai, as well as an artbook that lets you fully enjoy the world of the game. A bundle including these items is also available—don’t miss it!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57045/Kemono_Teatime_Premium_Blend_for_Fans/

――――――――――

For reporting bugs or issues, please use the following thread.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2698470/discussions/0/599638172337452029/

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link