The nerf in the 2.3.6 update was overdone and this update reverts some of the changes but not all of them. Really sorry for the continued changes to mechanics, just trying to get the right balance. Here's what changed:

- Acceleration set back to the same as 2.3.5

- Kept the bigger tackling hitbox from 2.3.6

- Kept the dribble charge change from 2.3.6

- Very slightly increase kick charge initial speed.

- Slightly moved dribbling hitbox backwards to give a tiny bit more reach behind a player's feet