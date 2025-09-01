 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19807123 Edited 1 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The nerf in the 2.3.6 update was overdone and this update reverts some of the changes but not all of them. Really sorry for the continued changes to mechanics, just trying to get the right balance. Here's what changed:

- Acceleration set back to the same as 2.3.5

- Kept the bigger tackling hitbox from 2.3.6

- Kept the dribble charge change from 2.3.6

- Very slightly increase kick charge initial speed.

- Slightly moved dribbling hitbox backwards to give a tiny bit more reach behind a player's feet

Changed files in this update

