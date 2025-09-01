Here are some of the enhancements we've been working on:
Character Upgrade Additions
- Reforging: A new upgrade that enhances how you use upgrade forges scattered throughout the worlds.
- Reduced resonant crystal cost of starter rune-related upgrades (if you've purchased them, some crystals will be refunded).
Dynamic control scheme detection
The game now automatically detects if you're using gamepad/mouse control schemes. Swapping every time a button is clicked (instead of prompting you). You can toggle this on/off in the controls menu.
Localization ImprovementsWe've continued to improve localization across menus and gameplay elements.
Other quality of life changes
- New startup loading screen.
- User interface improvements. E.g., World and level number shown in the HUD instead of level/maxLevel. Visual fixes to unlock-related menus.
- Weapons/Gadgets/Spells can only be reforged 3 times by default (though you can upgrade this limit), to encourage swapping between different equipment.
As always, your feedback is most welcome!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update