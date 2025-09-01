Character Upgrade Additions

Reforging : A new upgrade that enhances how you use upgrade forges scattered throughout the worlds.



: A new upgrade that enhances how you use upgrade forges scattered throughout the worlds. Reduced resonant crystal cost of starter rune-related upgrades (if you've purchased them, some crystals will be refunded).



Dynamic control scheme detection

Localization Improvements

Other quality of life changes

New startup loading screen.



User interface improvements. E.g., World and level number shown in the HUD instead of level/maxLevel. Visual fixes to unlock-related menus.



Weapons/Gadgets/Spells can only be reforged 3 times by default (though you can upgrade this limit), to encourage swapping between different equipment.



Hi folks,Here are some of the enhancements we've been working on:The game now automatically detects if you're using gamepad/mouse control schemes. Swapping every time a button is clicked (instead of prompting you). You can toggle this on/off in the controls menu.We've continued to improve localization across menus and gameplay elements.As always, your feedback is most welcome!Have fun!