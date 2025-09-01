Thank you everyone one who has been supporting the game thus far, reporting bugs, and even helping in providing screenshots, recordings, and logs. I would like to apologize for not adding as much new content as I would have liked too within this update, but more is on the way. May my actions silent out my words and show my gratitude in full.



Bugs Fixed:

- Planting gun no longer stops firing when you've ran out of stamina

- The replacing flesh achievement no longer is earned randomly

- No longer stops player from cutting grass when too much grass is loaded at once

- Key cubes should now show up where needed and will appear in altar when collected

- Lightning upgrade activated at the level of the grass and no longer is stuck to the player level

- Revamped the grass growing ability of the planter, and no longer causes floating grass

- Fixed black and blue UI bug that prevented visions when starting game

- Edited some geometry in dark forest so player no longer can get stuck

- Fixed being able to run up mountains and the spikes in the dark forest



Adjustments:

- Edited some elements of the map

- New purchasable beacons at wizard tower, however main content that comes after is yet to be added

