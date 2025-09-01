Thank you everyone one who has been supporting the game thus far, reporting bugs, and even helping in providing screenshots, recordings, and logs. I would like to apologize for not adding as much new content as I would have liked too within this update, but more is on the way. May my actions silent out my words and show my gratitude in full.
Bugs Fixed:
- Planting gun no longer stops firing when you've ran out of stamina
- The replacing flesh achievement no longer is earned randomly
- No longer stops player from cutting grass when too much grass is loaded at once
- Key cubes should now show up where needed and will appear in altar when collected
- Lightning upgrade activated at the level of the grass and no longer is stuck to the player level
- Revamped the grass growing ability of the planter, and no longer causes floating grass
- Fixed black and blue UI bug that prevented visions when starting game
- Edited some geometry in dark forest so player no longer can get stuck
- Fixed being able to run up mountains and the spikes in the dark forest
Adjustments:
- Edited some elements of the map
- New purchasable beacons at wizard tower, however main content that comes after is yet to be added
Version 1.1.1
