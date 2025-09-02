[color=#00FFFF]DISCORD[/color]



Join us on the official Discord server to talk about the game and the bugs you find!

[color=#00FFFF]CHAPTER 1 | NEW ENDING[/color]

No spoilers here - just [color=#00FFFF]play a New Game from scratch[/color] and enjoy the new changes!

[color=#00FFFF]NEW[/color]

[color=#00FFFF]Bug Reporting[/color] : Improved bug report interface visuals, colors, and added new icons! Discord reports will also soon use these icons per bug category.





: Improved bug report interface visuals, colors, and added new icons! Discord reports will also soon use these icons per bug category. [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : First outside area: Relocation adjusted to make it harder / impossible to climb around the large wall and pillars. You can, still, but now it will not last for long, so fixing visual bugs behind the wall is not needed. It should be now impossible to trigger major bugs (like 83611451642664 comments) related to this. The wall’s width on the left side has also been increased to discourage new players from trying it .





: First outside area: Relocation adjusted to make it harder / impossible to climb around the large wall and pillars. You can, still, but now it will not last for long, so fixing visual bugs behind the wall is not needed. It should be now impossible to trigger major bugs (like 83611451642664 comments) related to this. The to . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : A few more of Chapter 1 dialogs were re-recorded and improved for better acting . They are better than the older versions. Some of the additional “too long pauses” were fixed. There used to still be a couple NG+ dialogs that were silent . Now, every single Chapter 1 dialog in NG and NG+ are recorded .





: A of Chapter 1 dialogs were . They are better than the older versions. Some of the additional were fixed. There used to still be . Now, . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : One new Curiosity was added. Progression stats should be OK even without a save reset , but if any “over 100%” issue or similar occurs, please ignore it and report as bug only if it still occurs after Reset Save .





: One new was added. even , but if any “over 100%” issue or similar occurs, please and report as bug only if it . [color=#FF6666]Chapter 2[/color] : First room has not yet been adjusted to match Chapter 1 New Ending , no need to report inconsistency with the new Chapter 1 ending - it will be done in a future EXP build cycle ;)





: First room has , no need to report inconsistency with the new - it will be done in a cycle ;) [color=#FF6666]Chapter 2[/color] : For consistency, Chapter 2 old mobile dialogs have been removed from the first few rooms . Chapter 2’s first rooms are now silent - this is not a bug . There will be new dialogs when a story / voice over recording pass is done on Chapter 2 later on . The rest of Chapter 2 rooms still have the old mobile dialogs , but they will all be replaced in the future .





: For consistency, from the . Chapter 2’s - this is . There will be recording pass is done on . The rest of Chapter 2 rooms still have the , but they will . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 2[/color] : Don’t Look Down area now has a new saw in the room + a new small cosmetic addition :wink:.





: area now has a + a :wink:. [color=#00FFFF]Interactions Limitations[/color] : Objects and Buttons can no longer be interacted with , when they are “behind the player’s back” . This prevents bugs 36620953703446 and 4493148898827 . It was too tolerant , and allowed to pickup Cubes “from behind you” , and interact with Buttons while looking mostly 180° away from them (especially noticeable with high FoV) . This new change is not a bug , but an intended limitation as it feels weird and too easy to pick up Cubes while they are “behind your back” .

Note that when very close / standing on objects , you are allowed to pickup / interact even if the object is slightly behind you - to ensure it is not too annoying when trying to interact with the object you are standing on (intended)





: Objects and Buttons can , when they are . This prevents bugs and . It was , and allowed to , and interact with Buttons while looking mostly . This new change is , but an as it feels weird and too easy to pick up Cubes while they are . [color=#00FFFF]Calibration[/color]: Flashlight Intensity slider no longer allows 0 value. Minimum is 1, resulting in very low intensity flashlight (intended to be barely noticeable). Maximum value is 10. Default value is 5.



[color=#00FFFF]CHANGES[/color]

[color=#FF6666]Criss-Cross Lasers[/color] : Now officially renamed as X-Lasers in the game. Tutorial has been shortened and simplified to ensure it is read by most players. Translators might want to double-check cell with ID: CROSSED_LASERS_Layer_PC .





: Now officially renamed as in the game. Tutorial has been to ensure it is read by most players. Translators might want to double-check cell with ID: . [color=#FF6666]Chapter 2: First Shooting Camera cutscene[/color] : Used to “play only once per cycle” , because it used to be unskippable. Now that it’s been skippable for a while , it will be like every other cutscene: Will play every time . This may cause new major bugs with this area, that was already quite dangerous due to many events / saving in between. To be tested.





: Used to , because it used to be unskippable. Now that it’s , it will be . This may cause new major bugs with this area, that was already quite dangerous due to many events / saving in between. To be tested. [color=#00FFFF]Crouch[/color] : Fixed a few issues with the game allowing you to stand up again while there was in fact not enough space to stand up properly (causing twerking, hehe :smile: and visual rendering bugs “inside the ceiling”) . Note that it means that on slopes and such, you may be able to start walking upwards , but no longer stand up again after crouching at that location . This is intended , not a bug, and acceptable because you can “start squeezing” somewhere but then can’t stand up safely anymore. Please report any major issues this may bring (should be overall OK) .





: Fixed a few issues with the game allowing you to while there was in fact . Note that it means that on slopes and such, you may be able to , but . This is , not a bug, and because you can “start squeezing” somewhere but then can’t stand up safely anymore. Please report any major issues this may bring . [color=#00FFFF]Stand-Up[/color] : In addition to the Crouch changes above, various other technical changes were made to strongly reduce the chances of the “head clipping through ceiling” bug , causing objects to blink . Likely still possible, but now more rare from EXP3 / 0.612 .





: In addition to the Crouch changes above, to strongly , causing objects to . Likely still possible, but now . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : The first Dual Pressure Plate room (lockdown room) no longer allows walking on its entrance Door upper collisions .





: The first Dual Pressure Plate room . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : First lift: Some vent grids no longer have smoke particles . Basically, only the ones directly fit onto exterior walls have smoke . If there is an interior behind , no smoke is present (so all the vent grids on the side where the vent door is present, no longer have smoke) , but the vent still remains for visual symmetry, as it looks strange to fully remove them. Vent grids without smoke particles, also don’t have the associated cyan light planes , as they are not active . Same applied to other lifts . After discussion with Chris :wink:.





: First lift: Some vent grids . Basically, . If there is an , , but the vent still remains for visual symmetry, as it looks strange to fully remove them. Vent grids without smoke particles, also , as they are . Same . After discussion with Chris :wink:. [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1 - Cubic Cauldron[/color] : If you trigger the Mines and somehow manage to get out of the room with Upgrade Terminal , you will no longer be able to enter it , ever (lockdown) , and all 4 Pressure Plates will become unavailable . This is intended to ensure you can’t get stuck inside it (if you’re inside, you die with the mines ) , but can get locked out of it . If this happens (intentionally trigger mines and get out) , then you’ll have to load Last Checkpoint if you want the upgrade , and avoid mines properly (intended) . But you can’t be softlocked inside it anymore .





: If you of the room with , you will , ever , and . This is to ensure you , but can get . If this happens , then you’ll have to , and . But you . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : Various relocation changes.





: Various relocation changes. [color=#00FFFF]Restart[/color] : Made a change for fixing bug 1961435941010563 when Restarting Chapter during New Game , to fix some inconsistencies with red / cyan lights for Upgrade Terminals . This might break things regarding the restart loop from scratch in NG. This could have unforeseen consequences … Keep an eye out :wink:.





: Made a change for fixing bug when , to fix some inconsistencies with . This from scratch in NG. This could have … Keep an eye out :wink:. [color=#00FFFF]Relocation[/color]: While Speedrun Mode is ON, the nice short fade-out and fade-in is disabled. This is simply to make things feel faster/instant for Speedrunners.



[color=#00FFFF]BUGFIXES[/color]

[color=#00FFFF]Chapter 0[/color] : Fixed a case in which music would go silent after dropping the box on the Pressure Plate, if it was the second CH0 playthrough in the session.





: Fixed a case in which music would go silent after dropping the box on the Pressure Plate, if it was the second CH0 playthrough in the session. [color=#00FFFF]FoV[/color] : Fixed a bug that could cause FoV to be reset to default 70° even though player had selected any other FoV value.





: Fixed a bug that could cause FoV to be reset to default 70° even though player had selected any other FoV value. [color=#00FFFF]Music[/color]: Fixed a case that could cause Menu music to continue playing, over the current Chapter soundtrack. This bug only happened if you were to resume a Checkpoint from Main Menu, in which the game had saved while player was detected (Camera Chase music overlapped with Menu music incorrectly), and some other specific cases (where player was recently detected, then Cleared).



[color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : Relocation after picking up Taser , could trigger slightly earlier than the ground that allows Curio / Tablet pickup - A few additional small changes were made to ensure you can’t easily get stuck in NG on the pillars below the “Agile as a cat” platform.





: Relocation , could trigger - A few were made to ensure you on the pillars below the platform. [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : Should no longer be possible to bypass the trigger preventing non-Cauldron Cubes from entering Cauldron Bonus Room .





: Should from entering . [color=#00FFFF]Upgrade Terminals[/color] : Table now changes correctly to RED color instantly after selecting an Upgrade . Used to previously only become red after only the next Last Checkpoint or Quick Load (not intended) .





: Table now . Used to previously after only the next or . [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 1[/color] : Harder to use low FPS / ALT+TAB skip of both full laser fields in the “First Cube ever” area (and first Dual Cube area) . Still possible, but likely harder . Proper fixes / solutions for that might be needed later .





: Harder to use in the area . Still possible, but . Proper fixes / solutions for that might be . [color=#00FFFF]Audio[/color] : Lifts + Moving Platforms could sometimes not play their “travelling” loop sound after being activated at least once (for ex, after Quick Load shortly after activating the lift, then re-activating it again) . This should now be fixed and should always play as intended.





: Lifts + Moving Platforms could after being activated at least once . This should now be fixed and as intended. [color=#00FFFF]Lifts[/color] : They should still provide a jump boost when moving fast in Speedrun Mode , but should no longer be as OP as it used to be (should not result in sticking to the ceiling for a few seconds, might still happen slightly but more acceptable) .





: They should , but should as it used to be . [color=#00FFFF]Recordings[/color] : Couldn’t be played from the PAUSE menu anymore. Fixed.





: Couldn’t be played from the PAUSE menu anymore. Fixed. [color=#00FFFF]Chapter 0[/color] : Fixed potential camera clipping during flood cinematic.





: Fixed potential camera clipping during flood cinematic. [color=#00FFFF]Moving Platforms[/color] : Various fixes to "moving sound" of moving platforms after quick load / quick saves.





: Various fixes to "moving sound" of moving platforms after quick load / quick saves. [color=#00FFFF]Healthbar[/color]: Fixed cases of healthbar displaying as fully empty when player has just 1 HP.



[color=#00FFFF]3 SOLVED REPORTS SINCE EXP4[/color]

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 2918631400917 - The player's field of view (FOV) resets to default despite being set to 110 after a save reset, requiring a specific sequence of actions to reproduce the issue.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 9752588111344 - The music disappears after lowering the volume post-save reset and starting chapter 0.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 429896340112 - Main menu music continues to play in the background when continuing a chapter from the main menu.



[color=#00FFFF]134 SOLVED REPORTS SINCE 0.611[/color]

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 11932918402920 - A player can reach the end of a chapter without a required item, causing an inability to finish due to a fragile pipe.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 29986392771419 - A trick involving Dodge makes a gameplay sequence consistently reproducible, with video evidence provided.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 15688149961715979 - Players can exploit a method to access the first camera room, leading to a softlock and visibility of ghost structures.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 139571851774337 - A game-breaking bug prevents progress for new players, as reported by a speedrunner.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 300585015586528 - A relocation-related bug allows players to either progress normally or encounter a softlock depending on their actions.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 490331441571898 - The game incorrectly sets player health to 100 regardless of upgrades, negatively impacting gameplay experience.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 439595465658704 - A timing exploit in speedrun mode can block progress in chapter 0.

[color=#FF6666]MAJOR BUG[/color] | 75191560912704 - A player experienced a softlock by improperly managing a cube during gameplay.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 2290111707373 - A box can be manipulated in a way that allows it to attach while positioned behind a wall.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 14224931693176 - Jumping on a fast-moving elevator allows players to gain excessive height due to momentum after the elevator stops.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 2309224814428 - Entering a laser while in hyperspeed and using a specific key combination results in entering hyper-slow mode upon respawn.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 1142021862373 - Throwing power cores into relocation can lead to a softlock situation.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 27875884093372 - Jumping down a lift shaft after sending it down causes dialogue and persistent music to play incorrectly.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 75091100343047 - The Safe Landing level incorrectly labels as "Hazard" even when flying safely on the ground.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 36559780211448 - An infinite space bug occurs in performance mode, disrupting relocation mechanics in a specific area.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 454481999581617 - Players can access Ch4's first bonus room without using hyper-shot by following a specific sequence of actions.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 450571067172434 - A softlock occurs when the upgrade terminal becomes unusable after crossing a fragile window, and the Mines switch changes to Lockdown.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 259551313533035 - Lasers are not activating as expected, indicating a potential bug.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 292608058799333 - Dodging into a skip area disrupts objectives by making "Find an alternative route" the primary goal.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 12291216927821112 - Dodging up near certain fragile walls, like the cauldron, can result in being blocked by glass.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 292242268482609 - Two issues arise: players can escape the Kojima room by dodging, and a perfect trigger prevents the upgrade room from loading.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 357934064564082 - Players can dodge into the old ending elevator from the sky puzzle, leading to different outcomes based on the entry point.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 291294991759104 - A random relocation issue has been observed in the game.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 83611451642664 - Getting behind a specific pillar leads to various visual bugs.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 4775447112411141 - The relocation system is problematic, particularly on top of the lift, where large relocation boxes invade rooms.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 15776687481299 - Crouching under cables and standing up causes the player character to perform an unintended animation.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 3093643707773 - A small ledge causes two platforms to become desynced, complicating navigation between them.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 350301316822326 - Using hyper-speed allows players to phase through a platform instead of being crushed by it.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 2167776753313585 - A door remains closed after being used for the third time, which is unexpected behavior.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 43814002347318 - Standing in a specific location causes the player character to perform an unintended twerking animation.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 61041156491434 - Random relocation occurs in Bonus Room 3 after returning from NE.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 482871383301724 - Using hover and dodge allows breaking free from NE, leading to potential issues with unloaded content.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 3197764010813 - A trick can be performed on the Leap of Faith by activating the switch just before the door closes and dodging upwards.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 19546098219553 - A specific vent can cause unexpected behavior for the cube, though it's unclear if this affects other vents.

[color=#FFA500]GAMEPLAY BUG[/color] | 386692340294133 - Tablet surfing between rooms can skip the "Find the code" objective, causing confusion with locked paths and objectives.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 54851220844279 - Objects briefly disappear during a specific jump, creating a strange visual effect.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 4802935178610334 - There are two leaks present, one at the bottom of a wall and another on the right side in a specific area.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 38187823873110 - The screen for Platform 1 is not dynamic, leading to visual issues.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 46733834033181 - The screen for Vent 2 is also not dynamic, causing similar visual problems.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 325719950113 - Player's hands are not visible while swimming after a flooding scene, possibly due to a high FOV issue.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 41678350207916 - Lights are leaking from the frame of a specific door, creating a bright effect outside.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 41955973501651 - Unusual shadows appear when jumping onto hanging ground pieces and navigating outside, with similar issues in other areas.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 1971643838336 - The flashlight initially uses default brightness settings upon first use after launching the game, regardless of previous settings.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 2210474264592 - A reflection appears to show the previous room, creating an unusual visual effect.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 16481639531298 - A red pillar is missing from a specific perspective in the final part of CH3, disappearing at certain angles.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 295975123613921 - A specific light remains visible when a retractable wall is removed.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 36100499281134 - Noticeable incorrect reflections appear on the ceiling.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 2555571437513 - Brightness settings do not reset until the menu is accessed.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 23401559873654 - This bug is humorously described as the best one.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 18951602353740 - A playful reference to feeling like a "Rep God."

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 4937596106110056 - Falling into a specific hole reveals disappearing level geometry due to the far clip plane.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 37347911811875 - Incorrect screen colors on 'Flames 3' due to a confusing switch setup.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 35882247781125109 - Glass is incorrectly rendered over fog, causing visibility issues.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 25686287136129795 - A bonus room becomes visible through a window after unloading.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 244642348912230 - Shooting a switch before falling down a tube causes all objects in the tube to despawn.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 333502976582937 - A cross on a moving platform flickers in level 2.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 4221014131340 - A cyan cross on a platform is not lit when viewed from below.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 3462826020859 - The bloom effect from a keypad is only visible briefly as it appears.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 10946864421450 - An inquiry about the absence of electricity on water.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 445243331765912 - Climbing a wall in the "whoopsy" area creates a visual bug.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 295041059443357 - A visual bug related to a specific area in NE has been identified.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 1480833623910629 - A major visual bug in the Bonus Room is causing typical Unity collision issues.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 171283964025073 - A specific sequence of actions can lead to the disappearance of ACs in a room.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 25070387701084 - Flashlight brightness does not update correctly upon first activation after changing settings.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 450641416254546 - A switch appears incorrectly colored when viewed from a specific angle near the vent's grating.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 259572591708495 - Dynamic lighting issues cause flickering effects and inconsistent lighting in certain areas.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 1855025344283 - A cutscene camera can clip out and reveal unintended areas of the game.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 215561202961489 - A lamp is missing in a specific location.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 3304666798 - An unexplained blue light appears in chapter 1.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 462284551428305 - Light from a laser field is leaking into an adjacent room.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 414134455028133 - Subtitles freeze when interacting with recordings under specific conditions.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 17627654091150 - ACs do not spawn correctly if the player falls beneath a certain area before a door is opened.

[color=#00FFFF]VISUAL BUG[/color] | 2711954723013300 - Health is unexpectedly restored over time without any action taken by the player.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 277231993563450 - Original lift dialogue can be triggered under specific conditions in speedrun mode.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 2174437991310930 - A sound issue with the "travel sound" persists despite being marked as fixed in the changelog.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 2681827736473 - A dialogue unexpectedly plays when destroying a fragile wall in Chapter 4, despite having previously destroyed several in earlier chapters.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 302932631310415 - Menu recordings are not functioning properly.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 236253414154389 - Dialogues can be activated even when the player is dead, as experienced in NG 6984.

[color=#96a5ff]AUDIO BUG[/color] | 195522560536258 - The sound for platform travel stops if a quick-save is made while the sound is off and then loaded.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 2930658138351 - Propose adding an option to keep the timer visible in speedrun mode instead of hiding it.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 496693000182769 - The area feels empty after the removal of the "You're Curious!" sign.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 7878330021116 - Suggest applying the same design treatment to a specific room.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 150061633175896 - Question whether it is intended that Pressure Plates in Cubic Cauldron do not accept respawned cubes after being activated.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 38776117078517893 - Suggest making the "PRESS V" prompt timed to disappear after a few seconds instead of remaining on screen indefinitely.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 23248485481542 - Request to revert flashlight minimum brightness back to 0.1 and display it correctly, as the current setting causes confusion.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 1529619621095 - Suggest either spawning a button or removing a sign to improve the area’s design.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 1049765897911645 - Current signs in the game do not fit the context and should be replaced with more relevant messages.

[color=#00FF00]SUGGESTION[/color] | 47603876561488 - Suggest removing a comma for a cleaner appearance in the text.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 30673619158 - Water drop effects on the screen appear to turn into cubes, especially noticeable with text behind them.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 406701488152534 - The platform with the color pack appears abruptly without the expected dissolve effect when the door opens.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 196421969273856 - A tablet from a previous area assisted in escaping a room using only one cube.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 43115981411650 - The power core at the checkpoint dissolves visually before it should be seen.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 21660531851458 - After obtaining a taser, a lamp despawns when backtracking to the taser room.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 38111567772640 - Shooting a ceiling lamp in a lift causes a minor visual camera shake when standing on it.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 4582110054233 - Questions arise about surviving laser hits in NG mode, suggesting adjustments to laser placement.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 367236187110628 - A small leak becomes more noticeable later in the game.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 289718896868463 - The lift's right and left borders appear misaligned.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 125229254928796 - Standing on certain surfaces prevents falling, suggesting they should be sloped instead.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 25656197042908 - Power cores protrude through walls when placed in sockets, recommending covering boxes for aesthetics.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 16512598311497 - The "exit" screen displays in an unusual green color.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 326741209674702 - Distant structures remain visible in the Return area.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 11334704512236 - A platform sticks to nearby cables until pushed in the opposite direction.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 469865774375176 - An invisible force appears to hold the player’s legs while clinging to a pipe.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 366386318905715 - Crouching allows standing in a specific spot, enabling a strategy to reach the top of a building with a cube.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 46924352353848 - A vent has a Cube Respawn trigger around it but not inside, raising questions about its functionality.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 1961435941010563 - The light color appears incorrect after restarting the chapter, possibly due to a previous interaction with the terminal.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 373012731117862 - Dropping the power core near an invisible collider causes it to be pushed outwards rapidly and can get stuck.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 38448807462 - Rapidly pressing the TAB button during a transition causes misleading loading screen messages.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 4493148898827 - The interaction sound of a switch loops continuously when turning away from it while standing close.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 36620953703446 - The interaction sound of a switch intermittently plays from certain angles, creating confusion about its interactability.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 353887686364 - Players can avoid dying from lasers if they time their movements correctly.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 9463701931981 - A green wire suggests that the power core is connected, despite being a minor detail.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 15332916192558 - A screen is completely blank, lacking any text or labels.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 447511149373184 - The Safe Landing level 2 does not display water correctly, only showing particles.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 41223458471236 - A wall is activated by default but incorrectly shows a red color.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 64074928964071 - Shooting a switch causes the lamp to disappear entirely.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 2793745611620 - Using a specific strategy to reach a puzzle results in the area being completely dark without lights.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 286757402326 - A pillar is humorously noted as a good resting spot.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 39181290256230135 - A vent that is missing can be seen from a distance in the northeast direction.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 452971228551394 - A tube with unusual collision properties is humorously described as "magic."

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 3983543579613824 - The block needs to be shortened to improve its appearance.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 153236997363 - A small piece of geometry is unintentionally intruding into the bonus zone.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 19182958355253 - A door flickers when falling down with dodge.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 183172385956094 - There is a physics-related issue.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 4308028390503 - Light leaks from an adjacent room if you arrive before picking up the taser.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 3749060195410630 - The light turns off before the door closes if approached carefully, which may be a bug.

[color=#fff82c]NITPICK[/color] | 25812962251323 - Dodging reveals the impressive unloaded Power Core Intro.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 116522819784 - The term "brecha" in the subtitles should be replaced with "el espacio" or "el hueco" for better accuracy.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 35950381741048 - The pronoun used by IG should be changed to feminine to match the character's gender.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 497822525258542 - The explanation for using the hyper shot contains a typo, stating "mantem" instead of "mantén."

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 4484745380513934 - A minor localization bug involves a single untranslated letter in a hidden area.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 453561071402002 - The Spanish translation of "1... 2... SLICE!" sounds awkward and could be improved.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 2419845722773 - A major localization error in Spanish misrepresents dialogue at the start of CH4.

[color=#d75fff]LOCALIZATION[/color] | 743022693678 - This entry has not been translated at all.



