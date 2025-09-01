 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19806901 Edited 1 September 2025 – 02:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all! A few more minor changes to levels, plus a requested feature from players - alternate words! Some levels will now allow you to enter alternate solutions for words (such as some ambiguous plurals, or alternate spellings). If you spot any that you think should be valid alternates, let us know and we'll add them to the list!

Changed files in this update

