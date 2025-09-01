 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19806816 Edited 1 September 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added Board Effects:
    1. The board now has a "shockwave" effect resulting from cleared cells
    2. The cells being revealed "build up" a bright light and then release into the shockwave.

  • I Think finalized Coop Sync between clients/hosts.

Settings/UI

  • Added setting switches for "Board Effects" and "Particles" which can be used to disable their corresponding effects. Particles remove the click and screen edge particles, but do not remove the board 70% "burst" effect.

