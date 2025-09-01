This small hotfix addresses three issues reported after the 0.5.8a update:

Fixes



Audio Bug – Fixed the running sound continuing to play if a player was killed while sprinting.



AI Targeting Update – Improved how AI acquire player targets. A new Actor is now spawned on the player’s head socket , and upon spawn it calls a message to Storage to correctly store and track the target actor.



AI Death Behavior – Fixed an issue where AI would continue firing at a player’s last position after death. AI now correctly stop engaging when a player dies.

We wanted to push this fix out as quickly as possible to keep your experience smooth and consistent. Thanks for continuing to test, report, and help shape Operation Athena. ❤️🎮