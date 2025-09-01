Controller Update - 08/31/25
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Additions
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Added controller functionality in levels and in menus
- Added controller sensitivity
- Added controller deadzone
- Added a pop-up that alerts the player when their controller connects or disconnects
Bug Fixes and Changes
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Disabled the tooltips in the settings menu
- Disabled the tutorial video button
- Hide tutorial labels when pausing the game
- Fixed default controls not showing accurately in the controls menu
- Fixed checkpoints and level start cues not playing after resetting from the win screen
- Fixed checkpoints not properly resetting after resetting from the win screen
- Fixed being able to reset by key shortcut when the win screen is open
- Fixed freecam mode not having translations
Changed files in this update