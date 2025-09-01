 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19806740
Update notes via Steam Community

Controller Update - 08/31/25

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additions

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Added controller functionality in levels and in menus

- Added controller sensitivity

- Added controller deadzone

- Added a pop-up that alerts the player when their controller connects or disconnects

Bug Fixes and Changes

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Disabled the tooltips in the settings menu

- Disabled the tutorial video button

- Hide tutorial labels when pausing the game

- Fixed default controls not showing accurately in the controls menu

- Fixed checkpoints and level start cues not playing after resetting from the win screen

- Fixed checkpoints not properly resetting after resetting from the win screen

- Fixed being able to reset by key shortcut when the win screen is open

- Fixed freecam mode not having translations

Changed files in this update

