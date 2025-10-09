Announcement

We have released Patch Ver.1.0.18 with the following update:

・Added "한국어 (Korean)" to the language settings.

You can now enjoy “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -” in Korean!

All in-game text — including battles, stories, and cards — is now available in Korean!

Whether you’re a Korean player or learning the language, you can now enjoy an even smoother gameplay experience.

You can change the language from the “Settings” menu in the game.

<Title>

<Story>

<Map>

【Battle】

<Encyclopedia>

<Costume Select>

<Card Display>

Please continue to enjoy “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -.”