Announcement
We have released Patch Ver.1.0.18 with the following update:
・Added "한국어 (Korean)" to the language settings.
You can now enjoy “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -” in Korean!
All in-game text — including battles, stories, and cards — is now available in Korean!
Whether you’re a Korean player or learning the language, you can now enjoy an even smoother gameplay experience.
You can change the language from the “Settings” menu in the game.
<Title>
<Story>
<Map>
【Battle】
<Encyclopedia>
<Costume Select>
<Card Display>
