9 October 2025 Build 19806702 Edited 9 October 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Announcement

We have released Patch Ver.1.0.18 with the following update:

・Added "한국어 (Korean)" to the language settings.

You can now enjoy “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -” in Korean!

All in-game text — including battles, stories, and cards — is now available in Korean!
Whether you’re a Korean player or learning the language, you can now enjoy an even smoother gameplay experience.

You can change the language from the “Settings” menu in the game.

<Title>

<Story>

<Map>

【Battle】

<Encyclopedia>

<Costume Select>

<Card Display>

Please continue to enjoy “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -.”

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2459751
