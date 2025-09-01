 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19806606 Edited 1 September 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
We’ve just released a small patch with a few improvements to make your Devil’s Drizzle experience smoother. Nothing major this time, just polishing things here and there.

Thank you all for playing and for your amazing feedback, it really helps us keep improving the game! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 3035881
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3035882
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3035883
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link