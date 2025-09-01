 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19806516
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks,

Here are some of the enhancements we've been working on:

Character Upgrade Additions


  • Reforging: A new upgrade that enhances how you use upgrade forges scattered throughout the worlds.
  • Starter rune max upgrade capacity increased to 2.
  • Reduced resonant crystal cost of starter rune-related upgrades (if you've purchased them, some crystals will be refunded).
Tip: Resonant crystals can be earned by unlocking items or world shortcuts. You can toggle upgrades on/off anytime in exchange for run XP.

Dynamic control scheme detection


The game now automatically detects if you're using gamepad/mouse control schemes. Swapping every time a button is clicked (instead of prompting you). You can toggle this on/off in the controls menu.

Localization Improvements

We've continued to improve localization across menus and gameplay elements.

Other quality of life changes

  • New startup loading screen.
  • User interface improvements. E.g., World and level number shown in the HUD instead of level/maxLevel. Visual fixes to unlock-related menus.
  • Weapons/Gadgets/Spells can only be reforged 3 times by default (though you can upgrade this limit), to encourage swapping between different equipment.


As always, your feedback is most welcome!

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Aura of Worlds Content Depot 841601
