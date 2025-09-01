 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19806448 Edited 1 September 2025 – 01:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue preventing completion of Level 2-1
  • Fixed timer issues during Speed Trials when using a controller.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3848001
Windows 64-bit Depot 3848002
Linux 64-bit Depot 3848003
