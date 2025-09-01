- Fixed the issue preventing completion of Level 2-1
- Fixed timer issues during Speed Trials when using a controller.
Changelog v1.4.1 - 2025/9/1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 3848001
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3848002
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3848003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update