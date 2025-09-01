 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19806385
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW?


  • Save Your Creations – You can now save the horses you create!
  • View & Capture – Check out your saved horses in the pasture and take beautiful screenshots, whether in the editor or out in the field.
  • More Variety – A wide range of new markings and coat variations are now available to make your horses truly unique.
  • Revamped UI – The entire user interface has been redesigned for a smoother experience.
  • Pasture Music Player – Enjoy a small built-in music player while spending time with your horses on the pasture.
  • Updated Tack Options – Tack previews have been reworked.
  • Improved Animations – Horse animations have been polished and enhanced for more realism.
  • Polished Horse Look – The overall appearance of the horses has been refined and improved.
  • New Game Design – A fresh game logo and updated design give the game a brand-new look.


