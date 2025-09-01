 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19806369
Update notes via Steam Community
Items are now represented as trading cards
UI changes
Map changes
New textures
Fixed a bug with fireball and grenade
Added tutorial and credits
Added a small amount of in-air movement
Fixed a bug with Satan fight

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2010241
