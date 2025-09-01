Items are now represented as trading cards
UI changes
Map changes
New textures
Fixed a bug with fireball and grenade
Added tutorial and credits
Added a small amount of in-air movement
Fixed a bug with Satan fight
F.O.G The Trading Card Game
Update notes via Steam Community
