Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
A work in progress shot of the new district area
Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.80.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED the display name for Piker Cemetery showing the "SD" (Subdistrict) in the name
Changes & Additions:
- Added new district - Central Canal Crossing (This area is not 100% done, but you can check it out so far if you want to - there's nothing specific to do in there yet)
- Updated world map image
- Slightly modified some existing exterior areas
- Color tints based on time of day are now slightly randomized each game day (In basic terms, the color tint for the environment is now slightly different every single day in the game, and the tints are now independent for each time of day --- so, morning on day one might be slightly red, morning on day two might be slightly green, noon on day one might be slightly grey, noon on day two might be slightly yellow, and so on...)
- Updated the time of day thresholds so that the color throughout the day shifts a bit more gradually)
- Added some new visual effects to some of the smaller areas
- Added warning signs/restricted area signs to some of the emergency chain link (barbed) fences
- Crowbar now has 5% chance to cause bleed but only 15% chance to cause stunned instead of 20% (Also updated enemies who use this to reflect this change)
- Renamed duster to overcoat (Fits better)
- Added police JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle) environment sprites
- Rolled out some JLTVs to the existing police blockades
- Updated the North side of Piker Cemetery to allow for a direct connection to the new city area (Central Canal Crossing)
- Added some new generic NPC sprites
- Improved clarity of some tileset entities
- Various other minor tweaks and changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
Official Links:
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update