1 September 2025 Build 19806287 Edited 1 September 2025 – 00:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

BugLab Simulator – Patch Notes v0.1.9.1

🪲 All insects have been converted to 3D models.

🔍 Added zoom with the Z key.

🔦 Fixed an issue where the flashlight wouldn’t turn on for some players; softened the flashlight’s light.

💰 Currency display now uses K/M abbreviations.

📜 Fixed a bug where quests were resetting every time a save was loaded.

🎯 Fixed the main objective text occasionally disappearing.

💡 Softened the lighting of floor lamps.

🥔 Added the Potato crop: can be planted, sold from the panel or to customers; workers can plant potatoes.

🧮 Product counts in the panel’s sales screen now use the K/M format.

🌱 Added seed buying/selling to the computer panel.

👷 Fixed several worker behavior issues where workers could disappear.

Thank you so much for your support! Your feedback and bug reports are invaluable. Enjoy the game!

