BugLab Simulator – Patch Notes v0.1.9.1
🪲 All insects have been converted to 3D models.
🔍 Added zoom with the Z key.
🔦 Fixed an issue where the flashlight wouldn’t turn on for some players; softened the flashlight’s light.
💰 Currency display now uses K/M abbreviations.
📜 Fixed a bug where quests were resetting every time a save was loaded.
🎯 Fixed the main objective text occasionally disappearing.
💡 Softened the lighting of floor lamps.
🥔 Added the Potato crop: can be planted, sold from the panel or to customers; workers can plant potatoes.
🧮 Product counts in the panel’s sales screen now use the K/M format.
🌱 Added seed buying/selling to the computer panel.
👷 Fixed several worker behavior issues where workers could disappear.
Thank you so much for your support! Your feedback and bug reports are invaluable. Enjoy the game!
