Hello!



BugLab Simulator – Patch Notes v0.1.9.1



🪲 All insects have been converted to 3D models.



🔍 Added zoom with the Z key.



🔦 Fixed an issue where the flashlight wouldn’t turn on for some players; softened the flashlight’s light.



💰 Currency display now uses K/M abbreviations.



📜 Fixed a bug where quests were resetting every time a save was loaded.



🎯 Fixed the main objective text occasionally disappearing.



💡 Softened the lighting of floor lamps.



🥔 Added the Potato crop: can be planted, sold from the panel or to customers; workers can plant potatoes.



🧮 Product counts in the panel’s sales screen now use the K/M format.



🌱 Added seed buying/selling to the computer panel.



👷 Fixed several worker behavior issues where workers could disappear.



Thank you so much for your support! Your feedback and bug reports are invaluable. Enjoy the game!