Hey! It's been awhile....

the demo is out and is public.



the playtest is going to ramp back up as we make new levels. and will be invite only and if you're already a playtester youll still have access, and thanks for helping us out!



this is still a super early build, the map and quest systems are not working anymore and need to be re-built.... so that's going to get fixed up soon. some of it is work in progress... hopefully you like the layout and enemies... it will tighten up overtime as feedback comes in etc...



also as new art and music comes online, you'll be the first to see and hear it. its really great stuff!



share the demo with your friends, tell them to wishlist the game!

hope to be back with another update soon!

