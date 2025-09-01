- Emberveil’s fireball damage has been nerfed.
- Mouse sensitivity can now be adjusted down to 0.1.
- Fixed an issue where cutscenes would occasionally not play.
- Fixed an issue where gear modifications were sometimes not applied.
Note: If you encounter issues with cutscene playback or gear modifications, please let us know.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1080
Update notes via Steam Community
