
1 September 2025 Build 19806037 Edited 1 September 2025 – 02:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Emberveil’s fireball damage has been nerfed.
- Mouse sensitivity can now be adjusted down to 0.1.
- Fixed an issue where cutscenes would occasionally not play.
- Fixed an issue where gear modifications were sometimes not applied.
Note: If you encounter issues with cutscene playback or gear modifications, please let us know.

Changed files in this update

