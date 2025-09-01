This update comes with a new pack, "NOISZ CONNECT"! If you have NOISZ on Steam, you'll find that you'll already have this pack for free, so don't buy it separately! (It's available as a separate purchase for players who aren't about that bullet hell life... but try out the demo just to be sure?)

We've also added some new enemies to punch for a little extra variety!

There's a bit fewer front-facing changes in this build, but we're currently working on some new QoL updates such as song sorting options, as well as a substantial UI overhaul for 0.5, which will launch at Tokyo Game Show in late September (along with new CORE APPEND content featuring another new collaboration)!