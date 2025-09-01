 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19805999 Edited 1 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update comes with a new pack, "NOISZ CONNECT"! If you have NOISZ on Steam, you'll find that you'll already have this pack for free, so don't buy it separately! (It's available as a separate purchase for players who aren't about that bullet hell life... but try out the demo just to be sure?)

We've also added some new enemies to punch for a little extra variety!

There's a bit fewer front-facing changes in this build, but we're currently working on some new QoL updates such as song sorting options, as well as a substantial UI overhaul for 0.5, which will launch at Tokyo Game Show in late September (along with new CORE APPEND content featuring another new collaboration)!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2978442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link