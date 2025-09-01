 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19805943 Edited 1 September 2025 – 00:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Fixes & Improvements

  • 💵 Fixed issue with customer deal pricing – price inconsistencies are now resolved.

  • 📊 End of Day panel bug fixed – the summary panel now appears correctly.

  • 🔧 Equipment stats issue resolved – no more “bad” stats after re-entering the game.

  • 🗑️ Junkyard Quest bug fixed – smoother quest progression without errors.

  • 🗣️ Player voice lines added – enjoy new immersive dialogues.

  • 👤 Character models updated – improved visuals for a more polished look.

  • 👷 Workers improved – better performance and behavior.

  • 🚘 NPC cars improved – enhanced visuals and functionality.

Changed files in this update

