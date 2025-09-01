✨ Fixes & Improvements
💵 Fixed issue with customer deal pricing – price inconsistencies are now resolved.
📊 End of Day panel bug fixed – the summary panel now appears correctly.
🔧 Equipment stats issue resolved – no more “bad” stats after re-entering the game.
🗑️ Junkyard Quest bug fixed – smoother quest progression without errors.
🗣️ Player voice lines added – enjoy new immersive dialogues.
👤 Character models updated – improved visuals for a more polished look.
👷 Workers improved – better performance and behavior.
🚘 NPC cars improved – enhanced visuals and functionality.
Changed files in this update