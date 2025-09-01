 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19805833 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.22.22

New

  • Festival cutscenes, shops, and raffle.

  • Mailbox

  • Remappable Controls (missing correct button icons/glyphs in the UI).

  • Stations colors can be changed.

  • Player home color can be changed.

  • New craftable Post and Torch items. Useful for exploring the mine or lighting up the farm.

Changes

  • Defender's Ration now prioritize preserved food items (salted, dried, smoked, etc).

  • Villagers now donate food in the morning instead of night.

  • Sorted Fish collection menu by location and then by date.

  • Balanced the stamina values of Cooked food items.

  • Set cooking time to one in-game hour.

  • Most dried and smoked goods can now be processed again in the press or barrel.

  • Added food category icons to details display.

  • Miscellaneous Fish items (clam/lobster/etc) can now be processed.

  • Changed Sausage recipe to use Offal.

  • Clam is now a "fish" in cooking.

  • Alpheep have milk icon when milk bucket equipped.

  • Wild critters now accept dried version of fav food when taming.

  • Critters now are assigned a random name.

  • Can no longer use shears/milker on invalid critters and waste stamina.

  • Compost on the ground is highlighted while holding compost.

  • Fishing " ! " pop-up now represents exactly how long you have to react.

  • Increased cost and crafting materials for cooking station.

  • Hidden project deadlines in normal/challenge mode.

  • Boards are now burnable.

Fixes

  • Weeds no longer spawn before crops grow overnight.

  • Weeds are less likely to grow under things now.

  • Defenders ration garnishment now properly saves what items it takes from chests.

  • Fixed NPC location not showing properly during festivals and last stand event.

  • Fixed Fin's location on winter 7 showing he's in town when he's not.

  • Fin is now in town winter 26-28.

  • Redtide draining stamina is now more obvious with the bar pulsing.
    No longer lose stamina while fishing in redtide.

  • Adjusted save method to hopefully be better at saving files on older hardware.

  • Fixed wrong pinned quest showing sometimes.

  • Fixed Volume setting issue where if the slider was near zero it would mute the volume upon exiting.

  • Fixed Bottled Surprise stopped unlocking new recipes after awhile.

  • Fixed a spot by the eastern bridge in the forest that you could get stuck on.

  • Fixed Item Duplication bug caused by MoveAll button.

  • Adjusted Wallace' and Willow's personal quests timing.

  • Removed unobtainable items from collections menu.

  • Fixed hawthorn and juniper fruiting dates.

  • Fixed Cloudy Winter day being reported as rainy.

  • Fixed mine wall collisions on L-shaped rocks.

  • Various Spelling and grammar fixes (thank you for pointing these out).

  • Fixed grumpy critters (should be easier to make em happy now).

  • Red X on the EOD report logic was wrong. Now only shows if villagers starved, NOT IF 0 food remaining.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link