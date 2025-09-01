v0.22.22

New

New craftable Post and Torch items. Useful for exploring the mine or lighting up the farm.

Player home color can be changed.

Stations colors can be changed.

Remappable Controls (missing correct button icons/glyphs in the UI).

Changes

Defender's Ration now prioritize preserved food items (salted, dried, smoked, etc).

Villagers now donate food in the morning instead of night.

Sorted Fish collection menu by location and then by date.

Balanced the stamina values of Cooked food items.

Set cooking time to one in-game hour.

Most dried and smoked goods can now be processed again in the press or barrel.

Added food category icons to details display.

Miscellaneous Fish items (clam/lobster/etc) can now be processed.

Changed Sausage recipe to use Offal.

Clam is now a "fish" in cooking.

Alpheep have milk icon when milk bucket equipped.

Wild critters now accept dried version of fav food when taming.

Critters now are assigned a random name.

Can no longer use shears/milker on invalid critters and waste stamina.

Compost on the ground is highlighted while holding compost.

Fishing " ! " pop-up now represents exactly how long you have to react.

Increased cost and crafting materials for cooking station.

Hidden project deadlines in normal/challenge mode.