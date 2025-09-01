v0.22.22
New
Festival cutscenes, shops, and raffle.
Mailbox
Remappable Controls (missing correct button icons/glyphs in the UI).
Stations colors can be changed.
Player home color can be changed.
New craftable Post and Torch items. Useful for exploring the mine or lighting up the farm.
Changes
Defender's Ration now prioritize preserved food items (salted, dried, smoked, etc).
Villagers now donate food in the morning instead of night.
Sorted Fish collection menu by location and then by date.
Balanced the stamina values of Cooked food items.
Set cooking time to one in-game hour.
Most dried and smoked goods can now be processed again in the press or barrel.
Added food category icons to details display.
Miscellaneous Fish items (clam/lobster/etc) can now be processed.
Changed Sausage recipe to use Offal.
Clam is now a "fish" in cooking.
Alpheep have milk icon when milk bucket equipped.
Wild critters now accept dried version of fav food when taming.
Critters now are assigned a random name.
Can no longer use shears/milker on invalid critters and waste stamina.
Compost on the ground is highlighted while holding compost.
Fishing " ! " pop-up now represents exactly how long you have to react.
Increased cost and crafting materials for cooking station.
Hidden project deadlines in normal/challenge mode.
Boards are now burnable.
Fixes
Weeds no longer spawn before crops grow overnight.
Weeds are less likely to grow under things now.
Defenders ration garnishment now properly saves what items it takes from chests.
Fixed NPC location not showing properly during festivals and last stand event.
Fixed Fin's location on winter 7 showing he's in town when he's not.
Fin is now in town winter 26-28.
Redtide draining stamina is now more obvious with the bar pulsing.
No longer lose stamina while fishing in redtide.
Adjusted save method to hopefully be better at saving files on older hardware.
Fixed wrong pinned quest showing sometimes.
Fixed Volume setting issue where if the slider was near zero it would mute the volume upon exiting.
Fixed Bottled Surprise stopped unlocking new recipes after awhile.
Fixed a spot by the eastern bridge in the forest that you could get stuck on.
Fixed Item Duplication bug caused by MoveAll button.
Adjusted Wallace' and Willow's personal quests timing.
Removed unobtainable items from collections menu.
Fixed hawthorn and juniper fruiting dates.
Fixed Cloudy Winter day being reported as rainy.
Fixed mine wall collisions on L-shaped rocks.
Various Spelling and grammar fixes (thank you for pointing these out).
Fixed grumpy critters (should be easier to make em happy now).
Red X on the EOD report logic was wrong. Now only shows if villagers starved, NOT IF 0 food remaining.
