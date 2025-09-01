Hey Club Members,

Another month down and more work to do!

What's Going On with the Game

It's been a busy month! Last week, we released Patch 1.3.1, which included huge optimizations, quality of life fixes, and more.

The next update, 1.4.0, will be released today! It will include a brand NEW side story featuring two of your favorite conspiracy theorists. But that's not all! Update 1.4.0 will also include more quality-of-life fixes, a few more optimizations, and some UI updates.

See the patch notes for details on both updates.

What's Happening in the Community

The Discord Pixel Place event has been going on for 2 weeks now, and we've loved seeing all your art! If you haven't been participating, act fast, as there is only 10 hours left until the event is finished.

We would also like to give a huge thank you to everyone who has joined our Discord; we just hit 200 members, as well as 7,000 unique users for the game itself! This has been an incredible experience for us, and we just can't thank you all enough.

The Future

We have a lot planned for the future; the next Discord event is already planned, and we can't wait to hear what you think about it. Just a reminder that there won't be a side story releasing next month, but don't worry, since we're still hard at work on new content, including an October side story and the expansion content releasing December 19th!

- Lyko Studio