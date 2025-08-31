 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19805662 Edited 31 August 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's the August update for Early Access! This one adds in-game days July 24th to 27th.

This month's update is a bit smaller, since I've been busy with some important exams. Happy to report I've passed everything so far!

Please remember to leave a review! This improves visibility for the game, and feedback helps me with future updates.

Early Access v0.3 Changelog

  • Added in-game days July 24th to July 27th.

    • This includes a pass on story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.

  • 7 new backgrounds: 1 board game, 1 dream scene, 4 event scenes, 1 new game border

  • UI: Updated the visuals for the "Preferences" page to provide information on each option and look a bit less like default Renpy.

  • June 20: Added a few more details to bathroom scene.

  • July 23: Added a few more details about the beach.

  • Known issues: Need sprites for Karina and Alejandra, need new sprite outfits for the concert.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2271271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link