Here's the August update for Early Access! This one adds in-game days July 24th to 27th.
This month's update is a bit smaller, since I've been busy with some important exams. Happy to report I've passed everything so far!
Please remember to leave a review! This improves visibility for the game, and feedback helps me with future updates.
Early Access v0.3 Changelog
Added in-game days July 24th to July 27th.
This includes a pass on story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.
7 new backgrounds: 1 board game, 1 dream scene, 4 event scenes, 1 new game border
UI: Updated the visuals for the "Preferences" page to provide information on each option and look a bit less like default Renpy.
June 20: Added a few more details to bathroom scene.
July 23: Added a few more details about the beach.
Known issues: Need sprites for Karina and Alejandra, need new sprite outfits for the concert.
Changed files in this update