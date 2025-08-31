Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!

A small update I prepared for you,



A new Treasure Hunt Event is available on Village Island

In this event you can find some gold ore, silver ore, gold coins and silver coins

New items:

Village Treasure Box



New food available to craft in Oven on Frank’s Island

New Food:

- Apple Jam

- Pear Jam

- Peach Jam

- Plum Jam

- Cherry Jam





I omitted a few changes,

Some issues that were found have been fixed.

- Production on medium greenhouses, large fields and orchards is possible by using metal water buckets

- More animals on Forest has been added

- Passenger Engine Button will show the name island after active

- Third person character camera view has been added

- More abandoned house has been added

- Multiple landscape regions has been fixed

- Water consumption has been fix fixed

- Chat instruction is available in UI



Island Paradise is almost finished.

I want to make it the best it can be.



I made a lot of sacrifices to release it in September, but health issues and financial problems

made it difficult to advance the game.



I'm glad the new update has brought the community together through "Friends in Paradise"

I considered this update necessary

I hope that Island Paradise will become more interesting with friends.



We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.



Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!



Thanks to everyone!