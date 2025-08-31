Hello shopkeepers!

We are happy to announce that the Guild Hall Specialization is now available!

This update introduces a new wall decor item called the Guild Quest Board which will allow you to recruit guild members, accept guild quests, and select which party members to send!

Adventurers may have different Classes, Stats (Str, Dex, Int, Con), Aptitudes (Tank, DPS, Support) and Skill Tags. Their Power Score is determined by the rarity of their class and their equipment (but equipment will be introduced in an upcoming update).

The fundamental aspect of guild quests is choosing adventurers suited to the task at hand. Each quest can have different tasks: from a simple Locked Door, to Combat, or even a whole Escort mission. By sending party members with the right Skill Tags, your party can fulfill all of the Skill Checks (or, 'Quest Steps' as we call them) and solve the quest!

After the party returns from a quest, you can open the Guild Quest Board and select the "!" button to view the next Quest Report. These reports will detail each quest step, how it was solved, and which adventurer solved it. You'll also see whether your party successfully completed the quest.

Now, it's important to mention that the Guild System will be released in parts. After considerable thought, we have decided to break this system into multiple updates that we will deliver over the next few weeks as we test and polish each of the systems.

We are launching the Guild Hall update with 14 playable quests: seven common 1-star quests, and seven rarer 2-star quests. There are also ten distinct adventurer classes. At first, your Guild will not be able to level up. We plan on unlocking the ability to level up starting from the next update, as we begin to deliver new content in parts. Here are the releases that we have planned:

Initial launch: Guild Quest system & Recruiting adventurers

Guild Levels Unlocked: Levels 1 - 8 (Equipping adventurers unlocked)

Guild Levels Unlocked: Levels 9 - 14 (New Minigame)

Guild Levels Unlocked: Levels 15 - 20 (Endgame content / Rival guilds)

We are not yet sure how long each update will take, but we expect to get a lot done during September!

As for the minigame...we have something very interesting in mind. If you've played Umamusume: Pretty Derby you might be familiar with the roguelike mode to train characters. We loved this concept, and we decided to incorporate a similar "training" minigame using dominos as a base, but with multipliers akin to Balatro! It is a very unique design, and we're still ironing out the details, but our upcoming Dev Logs will contain more information since that is the system that we'll be working on next!

If you have any ideas you'd like to contribute, feel free to post them in the Steam Discussions, or join us on Discord!

And without further ado, here are the patch notes!

v0.2.2 Patch Notes

Game Design

-The Guild Hall leveling system has been fully structured with balanced progression from level 1-20

-Designed 10 classes & 30 unit tags for the Guild Hall system

-Added fourteen new Guild Quest Step Solutions

-Added seven new 1-star Guild Quests

-Added seven new 2-star Guild Quest

-Added three new 3-star Guild Quest

Art

-Designed Guild Quest Board menu

-Designed Guild Management menu

-Designed Guild menu toolbar

-Added art for Specializations menu button

-Added art for Guild Hall shop sign

-Added artwork variants for Guild Quest Board's quests (1-5 possible quests at a time)

-Added 400 more NPC variants to the NPC pool

-Added chest & lock artwork for new item set related to the Guild Hall

-Added art for Guild menu toolbar

-Added art for 10 quest steps

-Designed active guild quests frame

Writing

-Adjusted Cutscene 2 to introduce Specializations

Code

-Improved performance through a number of code optimizations

-Added Specializations menu button unlock during Cutscene 2

-Upon loading existing save files, if Cutscene 2 has already been seen, Specializations menu button will be unlocked automatically

-Unlocked 'Specializations' page in Compendium once the feature becomes available

-It is now possible to purchase the Guild Hall specialization

-Dynamic sprites will no longer generate the same NPCs that have been recruited to the guild Rare chance of duplicates may still occur, but it's not a duplicate generation, just a doppelganger

-Added popup to display specialization item unlock when a specialization is purchased

-Added Guild Quest menu with clickable quests

-Added tooltips to Guild Quest menu

-Added Guild Management menu

-Added function to build NPCs for Guild recruitment

-It is now possible to send parties out on guild quests

-Day/Night cycle now has integrated logic to verify for guild quest completion

-Added full quest processing with a detailed log (combat placeholder for now)

-Added Quest Report screen

Sound

-Added sfx for specialization item popup

-Added sfx for the Guild Quest system

-Added sfx for sliding tab

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where character wouldn't always move to the right tile when interacting with Mirror On The Wall

-Fixed a bug where exiting window view would not cause sprites and objects to reappear

-Fixed a bug related to player sprite soft locking when spam clicking Mirror on the Wall & Checkout Counter repeatedly

-Clicking the Window to look outside (shop expansion #3 and on) now causes player's sprite to stop moving

Misc

-Activating window view now closes any other game windows (checkout, character creation, build, etc.)

-Updated Pause menu with new development plans for next update (i.e. the update after Guild Hall, v0.2.2b)

Finally, here is a short list of the Known Issues that we are currently investigating and will solve in future updates: