31 August 2025 Build 19805619 Edited 31 August 2025 – 22:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Guns will prioritize ships that have Healer AI

  • The Nameless fight has been made easier by reducing laser prism count. It also has a new attack pattern.

  • Upgrading Zapwave now increases the number of bullets it releases.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a reconnection bug in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't detect when another player used a modifier in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a softlock with the ship unlock screen.

  • Fixed a bug where the Nameless had 0 health on its extensions.

