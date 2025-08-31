Balance Changes
Guns will prioritize ships that have Healer AI
The Nameless fight has been made easier by reducing laser prism count. It also has a new attack pattern.
Upgrading Zapwave now increases the number of bullets it releases.
Bugfixes
Fixed a reconnection bug in multiplayer.
Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't detect when another player used a modifier in multiplayer.
Fixed a softlock with the ship unlock screen.
Fixed a bug where the Nameless had 0 health on its extensions.
