- Added current player count to lobby (host only).
- Fixed flashbang effect on ultrawide displays.
- Fixed text chat not cleaning up properly between matches.
- Adjusted physics properties on CTF flags.
- Added GL to roof of house in lobby.
- Added collider to prevent unintended access to upper level of abandoned home.
v1.0.4:
v1.0.4 for Alpha Point released:
