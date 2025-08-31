 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19805613 Edited 31 August 2025 – 22:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.4 for Alpha Point released:

  • Added current player count to lobby (host only).
  • Fixed flashbang effect on ultrawide displays.
  • Fixed text chat not cleaning up properly between matches.
  • Adjusted physics properties on CTF flags.
  • Added GL to roof of house in lobby.
  • Added collider to prevent unintended access to upper level of abandoned home.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3928681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link