Hey chasers!

These features are in beta, so they are not finished. Report any bugs to the Discord server.

We here at Foxnova Studios have some very exciting information for you guys. We are thrilled to announce that we have just released a level maker that is, in our opinion, ten times better than the previous one. The reason we think this is because of the Steam Workshop. Some of you may be familiar with the Steam Workshop, and some of you may not. If you aren't, the Steam Workshop is a marketplace where users can publish custom levels, models, mods, etcetera. Alterchase now has this feature. The old level maker is now replaced with the new one. Users that play Alterchase can build levels with the given assets. When they are finished they can publish the level with the big blue "Publish" button in the top right corner. We have also added a museum map to showcase the creation of Alterchase. In this museum map, you have a camera. When you press the "C" key on your keyboard, it will take a Steam screenshot from the camera's POV. If you like this feature and would like it to be added to the game, please say so on the Alterchase Discord.

Now for the boring change notes:

Added new level maker with new UI

Added three social media buttons on the main menu UI

Added credits button in main menu UI

Added credits

Added Steam Workshop page

Updated Steam Store page

Removed old level maker

Added museum map

Added camera

Added extras menu UI

Now for the boring patch notes:

Fixed wall glitch in arena

Fixed level loader ship not loading to the next level

Fixed speed glitch

Fixed falling outside of the death trigger

Thanks for playing. We hope to see what INSANELY cool levels you guys come up with!

- The Foxnova Team