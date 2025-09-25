Patch 1 is now available on all platforms. As we continue making improvements to the game in the future, please report any issues to our support team at

support.aspyr.com

Gameplay & General Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Construct's upgrade did not complete when using Sand's Craft Alchemy dialogue option.

Fixed a bug where there was no vibration feedback when a player in stealth was detected by an enemy.

Resolved an issue where a player's character would be duplicated after canceling character selection, loading into the game, and the host then transitioning to a new area.

Addressed an issue in character creation where a voice preview would play the previous entry instead of the selected one.

Fixed an issue where certain classes were incorrectly greyed out in the Level Up screen, even when they were available to be chosen.

Addressed a bug where players were unable to scroll the list of modules using the mouse wheel.

Fixed an issue where most of the main character's voice-over options would play in English even when the game was set to other languages.

Corrected a bug where a Construct would gain Warlock feats when upgraded.

Resolved an issue where the "Perform Default Action on Target" setting was not working as intended.

User Interface (UI):

Fixed a bug where the old UI would appear on the screen when connecting to a public legacy server by IP.

Resolved an issue where the spell list was not fully visible and lacked a scroll bar in the Level Up screen.

Fixed a bug where the server description could not be scrolled in the Server Details menu.

Resolved an issue where advanced settings in multiplayer would reset after restarting the game.

Corrected an issue where the item description would flicker after opening.

Fixed a bug where the "Item Creation Feats" text didn't fit on a single line in German.

Addressed an issue in the character level-up screen where some of the names for Available Feats were obscured.

Resolved an issue where long NPC names were being cut off in dialogue.

Corrected a bug where the minus icon was incorrectly displayed as a plus icon when hovering over the "Normal" section in Known Spells within the Spell popup.

Corrected an issue where the slider/scroll would remain in its current state after switching classes/tabs/info or reopening a menu. (Console UI)

Fixed a bug where the Spirit Energy and Area Map menus could be opened simultaneously with the Character, Spells or Journal menus. (Console UI)

Addressed an issue where a player could not move an item to another tab in the hotbar. (Console UI)

Fixed a bug where a message about unsuccessful crafting was not displayed. (Console UI)

Resolved an issue where users were unable to unpin quick chat commands from the Hotbar. (Console UI)

Corrected a bug where character mode could be enabled when the spell targeting circle is active. (Console UI)

Addressed an issue where pressing "Accept" on Advanced Options would close the Options menu. (Console UI)

Fixed a bug where unnecessary buttons appeared in the City Trade menu if there were no goods in the Storm of Zehir DLC. (Console UI)