Full Changelist
Gameplay & General Fixes:
Resolved an issue where the "Perform Default Action on Target" setting was not working as intended.
Corrected a bug where a Construct would gain Warlock feats when upgraded.
Fixed an issue where most of the main character's voice-over options would play in English even when the game was set to other languages.
Addressed a bug where players were unable to scroll the list of modules using the mouse wheel.
Fixed an issue where certain classes were incorrectly greyed out in the Level Up screen, even when they were available to be chosen.
Addressed an issue in character creation where a voice preview would play the previous entry instead of the selected one.
Resolved an issue where a player's character would be duplicated after canceling character selection, loading into the game, and the host then transitioning to a new area.
Fixed a bug where there was no vibration feedback when a player in stealth was detected by an enemy.
Fixed an issue where the Construct's upgrade did not complete when using Sand's Craft Alchemy dialogue option.
User Interface (UI):
Fixed a bug where the old UI would appear on the screen when connecting to a public legacy server by IP.
Resolved an issue where the spell list was not fully visible and lacked a scroll bar in the Level Up screen.
Fixed a bug where the server description could not be scrolled in the Server Details menu.
Resolved an issue where advanced settings in multiplayer would reset after restarting the game.
Corrected an issue where the item description would flicker after opening.
Fixed a bug where the "Item Creation Feats" text didn't fit on a single line in German.
Addressed an issue in the character level-up screen where some of the names for Available Feats were obscured.
Resolved an issue where long NPC names were being cut off in dialogue.
Corrected a bug where the minus icon was incorrectly displayed as a plus icon when hovering over the "Normal" section in Known Spells within the Spell popup.
Corrected an issue where the slider/scroll would remain in its current state after switching classes/tabs/info or reopening a menu. (Console UI)
Fixed a bug where the Spirit Energy and Area Map menus could be opened simultaneously with the Character, Spells or Journal menus. (Console UI)
Addressed an issue where a player could not move an item to another tab in the hotbar. (Console UI)
Fixed a bug where a message about unsuccessful crafting was not displayed. (Console UI)
Resolved an issue where users were unable to unpin quick chat commands from the Hotbar. (Console UI)
Corrected a bug where character mode could be enabled when the spell targeting circle is active. (Console UI)
Addressed an issue where pressing "Accept" on Advanced Options would close the Options menu. (Console UI)
Fixed a bug where unnecessary buttons appeared in the City Trade menu if there were no goods in the Storm of Zehir DLC. (Console UI)
Resolved an issue where after removing a character from the party, the character could be added twice in the Party Selection screen. (Console UI)
Controller & Controls:
Resolved an issue where players could not exit the "Give Gold" screen after pressing the X button to enter the gold amount. (Controller)
Fixed a bug where the "Next Focus" function would not work when pressing the RB button on the controller. (Controller)
Addressed a bug in the Spellbook popup where the "Expand" button state was not displayed after pressing the "Collapse" button in the Known Spells section. (Controller)
Fixed a bug where the quick bar tab number wouldn't update spells correctly when switching from a controller to a mouse.
Addressed an issue where mouse buttons 4 and 5 could not be properly bound to actions.
Fixed a bug in multiplayer where the "P" key did not correctly open the Player List popup.
Camera:
Addressed an issue where the "Turn Camera on Mouse Hitting Edge" setting was inverted in Exploration and Character modes.
Corrected a bug where "Strategy Mode" was displayed every time a user opened the Camera settings.
Resolved a bug where the "Turn Camera & Scroll Camera on Mouse Hitting Edge of Screen" settings were not working for Windowed mode.
Dungeon Master (DM) Tools:
Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would disappear after loading a game while a Player Password was set.
Addressed a stability issue where performance would drop when moving the DM Creator window.
Fixed a bug where text would overlap in several sections of the Dungeon Master Creator.
Resolved an issue where right-clicking any Waypoint in the DM Chooser would crash the game.
Fixed a bug where opening the Special Abilities menu with a mouse would crash the game while being a DM.
Addressed an issue where loading the game with a client present would cause the game to freeze for the host.
Stability & Performance:
Resolved an issue where the game would crash when deleting content in the "Party Biography" section within the Party Editor popup.
Fixed a bug in the Storm of Zehir overworld where the screen would flicker during leader switching.
Achievements:
Resolved an issue where several campaign-related achievements, including "Not Guilty," "Wall of the Faithless," "Another Mystery Solved," and "The Road Ahead," were not unlocked for clients in multiplayer sessions.
