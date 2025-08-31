New Features:
Output UI was added, so you can see the radar, text screen and pointer values when in third person view. Similar to Inputs UI, it depends on the ship, (there is no method for the player to customize it yet.)
Improvements:
Quest about delivering repaired cargo ship was changed, it now starts at Cargo Storage station, because people who are not interested in delivery job might miss it, and it's reward is important
I added battery charge indicator to 3 main ships
Changes:
Old Truck no longer has 4 independent tanks, now it has two tanks working as one, so the fuel indicator can work.
Bugs Fixed:
Reward Truck was not assigned to player
Reward truck thrusters were impossible to repair, or replace
Artificial gravity was applying force on object even when both floor and ceilng were not in gravity field (now it works like character)
Trespassing had only aggresive reactions, since the sneaking quest was added
Repeatable jobs lose dialogs when saving and loading in the middle of the job
Inventory apeared empty after load, until something was added
Invisible quest objects were not updated after space travel, only dialogs worked
When new game is created and then the player travels and quits without saving, there is an empty save that is stuck on loading when attepmted to load. Now its auto deleted
Loading when seated now loads with correct camera
Danger indicator was randomly in the way when clicking on UI
Danger indicator no longer flashes just because you are in vacuum, it only flashes when vacuum does damage
Storage chests were showing player's installed handgun devices
Storage chests were sometimes showing more than one empty slot
Space travel makes time speed slower when sector is touched, now it's more relaible when traveling from very far loaction or not aiming precisely
Take all" from storage didn't take keys and cards
Trespassing lingered when player also overlapped any other named volume (these volumes simply hold name of the area, like "restroom")
Stealing and throwing now wakes owners from their "optimised" state, so they react to it
Velocity Vector arrow sometimes stayed after leaving the seat
Changed depots in beta branch