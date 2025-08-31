Output UI was added, so you can see the radar, text screen and pointer values when in third person view. Similar to Inputs UI, it depends on the ship, (there is no method for the player to customize it yet.)

Quest about delivering repaired cargo ship was changed, it now starts at Cargo Storage station, because people who are not interested in delivery job might miss it, and it's reward is important

Old Truck no longer has 4 independent tanks, now it has two tanks working as one, so the fuel indicator can work.

Reward Truck was not assigned to player

Reward truck thrusters were impossible to repair, or replace

Artificial gravity was applying force on object even when both floor and ceilng were not in gravity field (now it works like character)

Trespassing had only aggresive reactions, since the sneaking quest was added

Repeatable jobs lose dialogs when saving and loading in the middle of the job

Inventory apeared empty after load, until something was added

Invisible quest objects were not updated after space travel, only dialogs worked

When new game is created and then the player travels and quits without saving, there is an empty save that is stuck on loading when attepmted to load. Now its auto deleted

Loading when seated now loads with correct camera

Danger indicator was randomly in the way when clicking on UI

Danger indicator no longer flashes just because you are in vacuum, it only flashes when vacuum does damage

Storage chests were showing player's installed handgun devices

Storage chests were sometimes showing more than one empty slot

Space travel makes time speed slower when sector is touched, now it's more relaible when traveling from very far loaction or not aiming precisely

Take all" from storage didn't take keys and cards

Trespassing lingered when player also overlapped any other named volume (these volumes simply hold name of the area, like "restroom")

Stealing and throwing now wakes owners from their "optimised" state, so they react to it