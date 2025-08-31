Crafting Window Rework
Unlearned recipes are now shown in gray
Selected recipe is highlighted in color
Added search functionality
Progress bar now has a glowing effect
Moving during crafting cancels the process
New "Craft All" & "Cancel" buttons
Full redesign of blueprint selection & active blueprint area
Runes & Items
Adjusted rune values
"Run Attack" no longer stacks the speed buff
Fixed missing tooltip for Legendary Rune of Vitality
Fixed issue where Legendary Vitality Band couldn’t be purchased
Bank Fixes
Weapons with socketed runes stored in the bank now restore properly
General Fixes & QoL
Vendor interactions now show correctly when Quick Move is not possible
Fixed blockers in the hub
Faster server inventory synchronization Inventory items in loot chests can no longer be split (only in your own inventory)
– Your Usurpator Team
