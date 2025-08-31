This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Crafting Window Rework



Unlearned recipes are now shown in gray

Selected recipe is highlighted in color

Added search functionality

Progress bar now has a glowing effect

Moving during crafting cancels the process

New "Craft All" & "Cancel" buttons

Full redesign of blueprint selection & active blueprint area

Runes & Items



Adjusted rune values

"Run Attack" no longer stacks the speed buff

Fixed missing tooltip for Legendary Rune of Vitality

Fixed issue where Legendary Vitality Band couldn’t be purchased

Bank Fixes



Weapons with socketed runes stored in the bank now restore properly

General Fixes & QoL

Vendor interactions now show correctly when Quick Move is not possible

Fixed blockers in the hub

Faster server inventory synchronization Inventory items in loot chests can no longer be split (only in your own inventory)

