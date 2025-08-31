 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805559 Edited 31 August 2025 – 22:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Crafting Window Rework

Unlearned recipes are now shown in gray
Selected recipe is highlighted in color
Added search functionality
Progress bar now has a glowing effect
Moving during crafting cancels the process
New "Craft All" & "Cancel" buttons
Full redesign of blueprint selection & active blueprint area

Runes & Items

Adjusted rune values
"Run Attack" no longer stacks the speed buff
Fixed missing tooltip for Legendary Rune of Vitality
Fixed issue where Legendary Vitality Band couldn’t be purchased

Bank Fixes

Weapons with socketed runes stored in the bank now restore properly

General Fixes & QoL
Vendor interactions now show correctly when Quick Move is not possible
Fixed blockers in the hub
Faster server inventory synchronization Inventory items in loot chests can no longer be split (only in your own inventory)

– Your Usurpator Team
Don’t forget to Wishlist Usurpator on Steam to stay updated and help us grow
Wishlist Usurpator on Steam

