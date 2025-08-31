 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805523 Edited 31 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update fixes some small bugs such as:

- season 4 boss collision improvement
- flying monster hog improvement in season 4, the punch should be more accurate when it comes to this enemy
- changed Season 1 Level 20 a bit ( I deleted the parts of the walls that needed to be destroyed, since a lot of people couldn't find the last items and it wasn't obvious that you have to destroy the walls to find them)
- fixed the collision in season 4 level 6 for the banister when you go up the stairs, before you could fall through it, now it blocks you and protects from falling

I am going through all the levels and looking for small bug fixes/ improvements that I can do, so expect another update in the near future.

Thank you all for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870711
