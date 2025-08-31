This update fixes some small bugs such as:



- season 4 boss collision improvement

- flying monster hog improvement in season 4, the punch should be more accurate when it comes to this enemy

- changed Season 1 Level 20 a bit ( I deleted the parts of the walls that needed to be destroyed, since a lot of people couldn't find the last items and it wasn't obvious that you have to destroy the walls to find them)

- fixed the collision in season 4 level 6 for the banister when you go up the stairs, before you could fall through it, now it blocks you and protects from falling



I am going through all the levels and looking for small bug fixes/ improvements that I can do, so expect another update in the near future.



Thank you all for playing!



