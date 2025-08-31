This month we get some nice QoL features and important fixes. However, most of the hours have gone into implementing the new Cinema biome. Behold!

(Just a tiny sneak peek. There's going to be a lot to see!)

The art assets are 95% complete, and I'm well underway with the collisions and visuals/lighting. Just a matter of putting in the work and getting the art finished for the TWO unique bosses in this biome.

I wasn't kidding when I promised this would be our biggest, most complex isometric environment yet.

This brings me to a question I'd like to ask you guys:

Would you like the game better if it were fully isometric instead of part-isometric, part top-down?

It's a change I've been thinking about for a long time, and I would like the levels to be more consistent than they currently are. But of course there's work and expense involved recreating the early levels... So if you guys are really passionate one way or another, you could sway me.

Let me know in the comments. For now, I wish you happy Stalking, and will see you in the Zone!

v0.7.7.4 Changelog: